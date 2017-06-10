Meet this year's all-star line-up for...

Meet this year's all-star line-up for Celebrity MasterChef

Sunday Herald

Comedian Vic Reeves, Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington and Debbie McGee, the widow of Paul Daniels, are among the stars lined-up to compete in this year's Celebrity MasterChef. They will be joined by TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, pop star Rachel Stevens, Scottish snooker champion Stephen Hendry and singer Patti Boulaye.

Chicago, IL

