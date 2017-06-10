Meet this year's all-star line-up for Celebrity MasterChef
Comedian Vic Reeves, Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington and Debbie McGee, the widow of Paul Daniels, are among the stars lined-up to compete in this year's Celebrity MasterChef. They will be joined by TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, pop star Rachel Stevens, Scottish snooker champion Stephen Hendry and singer Patti Boulaye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|13 hr
|WelbyMD
|2
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 21
|Trump is a joke
|7
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|23
|11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou...
|Jun 19
|Stuart Gibson
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC