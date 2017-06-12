McCain: Obama tops Trump in global le...

McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Sen. John McCain -- who once called former President Barack Obama's foreign policy "feckless" -- insisted that his 2008 presidential rival still provided more American global leadership than the current president. The Arizona Republican was asked in an interview published Sunday if America's standing on the global stage was better under Obama than President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Sat Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Sat Anton Currywurst 5
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show Jun 4 Do tell 1
News President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr... Jun 3 Only the TRUTH 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC