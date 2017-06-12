May seeks to allay peace process fears over DUP alliance
Theresa May insisted the Government was "absolutely steadfast" in its commitment to the Northern Irish peace process as she faced questions on whether a DUP-Tory alliance would put fragile agreements at risk. The Prime Minister's comments came after predecessor Sir John Major warned that an alliance with the DUP at Westminster risked undermining the impartiality of the UK Government as attempts were made to restore the powersharing administration in Stormont.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Mon
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Jun 10
|Anton Currywurst
|4
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
