Mariah Carey Pays Tribute at Manchester Bomb Victim's Funeral
Mariah Carey performs during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. Mariah Carey sent a video message and the stars of the long-running British TV show Coronation Street were among the mourners at a funeral for Manchester concert bombing victim Martyn Hett.
