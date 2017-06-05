Manchester bomber Salman Abedi radica...

Manchester bomber Salman Abedi radicalised in UK, says brother

Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was radicalised while living in the UK two years before his deadly attack, Libyan authorities said. Abedi's brother Hashim, who was arrested in Tripoli in the wake of last month's attack, knew the 22-year-old was planning something, counter-terror official Ahmed bin Salem said.

