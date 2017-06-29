Man who killed two young cousins in N...

Man who killed two young cousins in New Year hit-and-run jailed for four years

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

A man who mowed down and killed two young cousins in a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve has been jailed for four years. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/man-who-killed-two-young-cousins-in-new-year-hitandrun-jailed-for-four-years-35878465.html A man who mowed down and killed two young cousins in a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve has been jailed for four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 30 min fallen angel 46
News Lesbian who tricked woman into sex by pretendin... 3 hr Willis 4
News Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub 4 hr Suezanne 9
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 7 hr Retribution 10
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 19 hr Truth 186
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... Wed fingers mcgurke 11
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Jun 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 78
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC