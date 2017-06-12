Man stabbed pet dog to death and left body to rot in flat
A MAN has been given a suspended jail sentence and a life ban from keeping animals for life, after admitting stabbing his dog to death. Wayne Bishop admitted killing his mastiff cross, named General, at his flat in Stalls Farm Road, Droitwich, when he appeared before Worcester Magistrates Court .
