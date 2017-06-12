Man stabbed pet dog to death and left...

Man stabbed pet dog to death and left body to rot in flat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

A MAN has been given a suspended jail sentence and a life ban from keeping animals for life, after admitting stabbing his dog to death. Wayne Bishop admitted killing his mastiff cross, named General, at his flat in Stalls Farm Road, Droitwich, when he appeared before Worcester Magistrates Court .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 4
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC