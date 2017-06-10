Man dies after welfare incident at ca...

Man dies after welfare incident at car park near Winchester

17 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

Police say that the incident happened on Tuesday June 20 at around 6pm at Crab Wood car park on Sarum Road. The 48-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital, for life threatening injuries, and has since passed away.

Chicago, IL

