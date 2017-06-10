Man dies after welfare incident at car park near Winchester
Police say that the incident happened on Tuesday June 20 at around 6pm at Crab Wood car park on Sarum Road. The 48-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital, for life threatening injuries, and has since passed away.
