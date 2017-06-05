Man arrested after stabbing Trowbridge victim who is fighting for his life
The incident took place in Charlotte Square, just off Timbrell Street, at around 1am where a 27-year-old Trowbridge man sustained a puncture wound to his chest. Not long after a 36-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the stabbing at 3am, at present he is now in custody in Melksham.
