Louie Spence's nephew joins Big Broth...

Louie Spence's nephew joins Big Brother's latest housemates

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The nephew of TV's Louie Spence and a former Ex On The Beach star will join the new line-up of hopefuls entering the Big Brother house next week. They are among six contestants, including two couples, who have been named ahead of the show's launch on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr... 2 hr Only the TRUTH 4
News Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi... Fri Jewish Pete 1
News CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La... May 26 Food farts 4
News ISIS video catches attention of security in Las... May 25 Wake Up 1
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester May 25 vuk 2
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... May 24 fingers mcgurke 8
News New mayor supports young people May 24 not all eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC