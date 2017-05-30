London terror attack: Six dead; 48 injured; three suspects killed
Three men have been shot dead after killing six and injuring 48 more with a van and knife attack in London. The killings on Saturday night were the second terrorist atrocity to hit the country in as many weeks after 22 were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
