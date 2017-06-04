London terror attack: ISIS claims res...

London terror attack: ISIS claims responsibility, 12 arrested in connection with attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a balmy evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show 20 hr Do tell 1
News President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr... Sat Only the TRUTH 4
News Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi... Jun 2 Jewish Pete 1
News CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La... May 26 Food farts 4
News ISIS video catches attention of security in Las... May 25 Wake Up 1
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester May 25 vuk 2
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... May 24 fingers mcgurke 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC