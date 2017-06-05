London police chief: Attack victims show city's diversity
The commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police says the nationalities of the eight victims in the terrorist attack on London Bridge tell a proud story of London's unique makeup. "It's desperately sad and poignant but among those who died is someone who's British, there are French, Australian, Canadian, Spanish," Cressida Dick told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|6 hr
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|7 hr
|Anton Currywurst
|5
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Fri
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Jun 3
|Only the TRUTH
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC