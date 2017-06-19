London mosque attack treated as case ...

London mosque attack treated as case of terrorism

London police, already stretched by a series of major incidents around the capital, are putting more officers on the street to reassure the public after a driver plowed into a crowd of people leaving a mosque early Monday. One man died at the scene and 10 people were injured.

