London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the high-rise apartment blaze that killed at least 17 people in London amid growing public anxiety about whether similar blazes could occur in other housing blocks around the country. May moved quickly to establish exactly what caused the fire - and why it moved so quickly, engulfing the building that housed as many as 600 people in less than an hour.

