LGBT activists call for thousands to ...

LGBT activists call for thousands to join same-sex marriage march

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

Same-sex marriage campaigners in Northern Ireland have urged thousands of people to take to the streets in protest against the DUP's refusal to approve a law change. LGBT activists gathered at Belfast City Hall to announce plans for a mass demonstration through the city on July 1. They are hoping to ramp up the pressure on the region's largest political party to change its stance at a time when its policies on social issues are under renewed scrutiny due to the likely parliamentary deal with the minority Tory government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 3 hr Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Sat Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Sat Anton Currywurst 5
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Fri Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show Jun 4 Do tell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC