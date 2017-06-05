Irish premier warns May not to put Go...

Irish premier warns May not to put Good Friday Agreement at risk

Irish premier Enda Kenny has told Theresa May the outworking of the General Election must not put the Good Friday Agreement at risk. The Taoiseach's intervention comes amid concerns about the impact on the peace process of any DUP/Conservative link-up.

