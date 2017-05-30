Ipswich taxi drivers plead guilty to driving without relevant licences

A Taxi Operator and two drivers from Ipswich have been prosecuted by Babergh District Council for private hire vehicle offences committed in September 2016. On Tuesday May 30, representatives from J R Travel Ltd, based at Little Copdock House, Old London Road, Copdock, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates and pleaded guilty to two offences of employing drivers without the relevant licences.

