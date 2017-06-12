Inquest reveals final moments of three London Bridge victims
The final moments of pedestrians mown down by terrorists in the London Bridge attack have been revealed at the inquests into their deaths. A white van ploughed into people on the bridge before three killers carried out a frenzied knife attack in Borough Market, leaving eight dead and dozens injured.
