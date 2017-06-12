Inquest opens into Manchester Arena s...

Inquest opens into Manchester Arena suicide bomber's death

Abedi killed 22 people and injured more than 200 others when he detonated a device in the main foyer of the venue as people left an Ariana Grande concert on Monday May 22. No members of the family of the mass murderer, born in Manchester and of Libyan descent, were present or represented during the brief five-minute hearing at Manchester Town Hall. People look at flowers and tributes left in St Ann's Square in Manchester following the Manchester Arena terror attack The court heard that the force of the explosion "severely disrupted" the body of the 22-year-old attacker, who died at the scene.

