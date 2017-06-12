Inquest opens into Manchester Arena suicide bomber's death
Abedi killed 22 people and injured more than 200 others when he detonated a device in the main foyer of the venue as people left an Ariana Grande concert on Monday May 22. No members of the family of the mass murderer, born in Manchester and of Libyan descent, were present or represented during the brief five-minute hearing at Manchester Town Hall. People look at flowers and tributes left in St Ann's Square in Manchester following the Manchester Arena terror attack The court heard that the force of the explosion "severely disrupted" the body of the 22-year-old attacker, who died at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Jun 10
|Anton Currywurst
|4
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC