In pictures: Queen marks official birthday at Trooping the Colour

The Queen has marked her official birthday with the pomp and pageantry of the famous Trooping the Colour ceremony - but also acknowledged the "succession of terrible tragedies" in recent weeks. Under blue skies and brilliant summer sunshine the Queen watched the centuries-old military spectacle of might, splendour and precision marching on Horse Guards Parade, Henry VIII's former jousting yard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.