in Full: All 18 venues for 2017 Twelfth of July demonstrations
All 18 venues across Northern Ireland which will host Twelfth of July demonstrations have been confirmed by the Orange Institution. It's the largest day in the parading calendar, with upwards of an estimated half-a-million people expected to participate or spectate in what is widely regarded as the largest annual festival in the Province.
