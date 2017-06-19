Hundreds evacuated in London over fire safety concerns
More than 800 residents in London have been evacuated from apartment buildings over safety concerns following the devastating fire that The move comes amid escalating concerns among residents of thousands of tower blocks around Britain. The Camden Council is the first to take such a dramatic step in light of June 14 fire at Grenfell Tower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|47 min
|oxbow
|4
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|77
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 21
|Trump is a joke
|7
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|23
|11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou...
|Jun 19
|Stuart Gibson
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC