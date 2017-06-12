Homeless, but not voiceless, at Carne...

Homeless, but not voiceless, at Carnegie Hall

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

The storied New York City concert hall was the venue Wednesday evening for a performance by the Dallas Street Choir, all singers recruited from urban streets and homeless shelters who've been performing since 2015. The singers included Michael Brown, who lives under a bridge in Dallas when it rains and on a hilltop in sunny weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Wed hmmm 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 4
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC