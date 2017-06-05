Home of Manchester bomber's brother -...

Home of Manchester bomber's brother - still an active crime scene'

The home of the elder brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who was released without charge by police, is still being treated as "an active crime scene". Ismail Abedi, 23, was arrested in the street in Chorlton on Tuesday May 23, the day after the terror attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people including seven children.

