Home of Manchester bomber's brother - still an active crime scene'
The home of the elder brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who was released without charge by police, is still being treated as "an active crime scene". Ismail Abedi, 23, was arrested in the street in Chorlton on Tuesday May 23, the day after the terror attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people including seven children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Mon
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Jun 3
|Only the TRUTH
|4
|Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi...
|Jun 2
|Jewish Pete
|1
|CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La...
|May 26
|Food farts
|4
|ISIS video catches attention of security in Las...
|May 25
|Wake Up
|1
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|May 25
|vuk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC