HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier prepares to leave home port
The largest and most powerful ship ever built for the Royal Navy is preparing to leave her home port for the first time. HMS Queen Elizabeth, a 280-metre, 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier is due to set out from Rosyth on the Firth of Forth on Monday, subject to final checks, tides and the Scottish weather.
