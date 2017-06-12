Grenfell Tower: After the horror, ang...

Grenfell Tower: After the horror, anger flares in west London

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

On the streets of North Kensington in west London, where a 24-story apartment building caught fire early Wednesday, those who had once warned of such a catastrophe gazed towards the smoke endlessly billowing from Grenfell Tower. A woman named Susan was in tears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... 22 hr hmmm 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 4
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC