Get your quiz night tickets and help animal charity
Teams should be four to six strong, but if you wish to join in and don't have a team, you can be placed with others. Fran Holder, manager of the branch's charity shop in St John's, Worcester, said: "Please come along, have some fun and help us raise some much-needed funds for the cats in our care."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|33 min
|WelbyMD
|41
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|3 hr
|Parden Pard
|6
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|6 hr
|Truth
|186
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|10 hr
|Geezer
|9
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|11
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|78
|Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on...
|Jun 24
|Anthropology
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC