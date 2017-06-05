German police question three Britons ...

German police question three Britons after flight diverted

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

German police are question three British citizens after their conversation during a flight to London prompted an EasyJet pilot to make an unscheduled stop in Cologne late Saturday. A spokesman for Cologne police says other passengers on the flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana overheard a conversation with "terrorist content" between the men, aged 31, 38 and 48. Christoph Gilles told The Associated Press on Sunday that police destroyed a rucksack belonging to one of the men but found no explosives inside.

Chicago, IL

