German police question three Britons after flight diverted

German police are question three British citizens after their conversation during a flight to London prompted an EasyJet pilot to make an unscheduled stop in Cologne late Saturday. A spokesman for Cologne police says other passengers on the flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana overheard a conversation with "terrorist content" between the men, aged 31, 38 and 48. Christoph Gilles told The Associated Press on Sunday that police destroyed a rucksack belonging to one of the men but found no explosives inside.

