Future Vision: Does Oxford need to be more like Cambridge?
OXFORD needs to be 'more like Cambridge' if it is to solve crucial problems over housing and transport ahead of its most significant period of growth in decades, it has been claimed. A key factor, it said, was Oxford University being unable to fill the role played by Cambridge University in working with councils to deliver a development plan for the city's future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|48 min
|oxbow
|4
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|77
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 21
|Trump is a joke
|7
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|23
|11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou...
|Jun 19
|Stuart Gibson
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC