Future Vision: Does Oxford need to be more like Cambridge?

OXFORD needs to be 'more like Cambridge' if it is to solve crucial problems over housing and transport ahead of its most significant period of growth in decades, it has been claimed. A key factor, it said, was Oxford University being unable to fill the role played by Cambridge University in working with councils to deliver a development plan for the city's future.

