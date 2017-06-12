Further arrests as man remains in cri...

Further arrests as man remains in critical condition after early hours attack

Thames Valley Police said a second man has been arrested following the attack in which a man was found at 3.55am on Sunday in a critical condition and taken to hospital. The force said it arrested a 30-year-old man from Bicester on suspicion of wounding with intent and he is currently in police custody.

