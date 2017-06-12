Further arrests as man remains in critical condition after early hours attack
Thames Valley Police said a second man has been arrested following the attack in which a man was found at 3.55am on Sunday in a critical condition and taken to hospital. The force said it arrested a 30-year-old man from Bicester on suspicion of wounding with intent and he is currently in police custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|18 hr
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Sat
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Sat
|Anton Currywurst
|5
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC