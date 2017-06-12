Former security guard at Crossrail ja...

Former security guard at Crossrail jailed for trying to join IS in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

A former security guard at Crossrail who threatened a shopkeeper for selling the Charlie Hebdo magazine has been jailed for trying to join Islamic State in Syria. Extremist Shamim Ahmed, 24, was stopped at the Syrian border in Turkey and returned to Britain in January last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... 16 hr hmmm 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 4
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC