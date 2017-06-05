Footballer and model's humanist wedding ruling to be appealed
A court ruling granting an international footballer and his model fiancee legal recognition of their looming humanist wedding is set to be appealed. Laura Lacole and Leeds and Republic of Ireland star Eunan O'Kane mounted a successful challenge against the authorities in Northern Ireland for refusing to recognise their June 22 ceremony in law.
