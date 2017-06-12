Flammable cladding used on Grenfell Tower banned in UK
Cladding used on Grenfell Tower is banned in Britain, the Chancellor has said as Government staff were drafted in to handle the response to the disaster. A criminal investigation and public inquiry into the fatal blaze, in which at least 58 people are feared to have died, will examine whether building regulations had been breached at the tower block in west London, Philip Hammond said.
