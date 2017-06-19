Fit sprinklers in all high-rise buildings, urges fire chief
A senior firefighter has called for "decisive action" to be launched to fit sprinklers in all high-rise buildings following the Grenfell Tower blaze. Dave Curry, chief officer for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, said sprinklers are a "proven" way to prevent the spread of fire in buildings and can "drastically reduce the threat to life".
