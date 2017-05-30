Father-of-three stabbed FOUR times by Jihadis recovers

A moment's silence... then fearless roars: Ariana Grande hits the stage at Manchester tribute concert two weeks after suicide bomber killed 22 at her gig - and a day after seven more died in London The moment London terrorist in a soccer jersey and his hooded jihadi accomplices sauntered into a market moments after mowing down pedestrians in attack which killed seven and injured 48 Trump condemns London mayor after terror attack: The President blasts Sadiq Khan for saying there's 'no reason to be alarmed' after seven died and ridicules 'politically correct' response Anti-terror cops arrest 12 - including four women - at London tower block after jihadi gang yelling 'this is for Allah' murdered at least eight on the streets of British capital KATIE HOPKINS: You're right, Theresa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.