Father-of-four arrested for murder ov...

Father-of-four arrested for murder over terror attack on worshippers as they left mosque

16 hrs ago

FOUR has been arrested for murder and terrorism offences after a worshipper died and eight were injured when a van ploughed into pedestrians near Finsbury Park Mosque in London. Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, was pinned down by passers-by and worshippers after trying to flee the scene following the attack at the end of evening prayers.

Chicago, IL

