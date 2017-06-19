Father-of-four arrested for murder over terror attack on worshippers as they left mosque
FOUR has been arrested for murder and terrorism offences after a worshipper died and eight were injured when a van ploughed into pedestrians near Finsbury Park Mosque in London. Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, was pinned down by passers-by and worshippers after trying to flee the scene following the attack at the end of evening prayers.
