Ex-PMs join Jo Cox tribute episode of Last Leg ... and Ed Balls retires his Gangnam Style
Tony Blair and three other former prime ministers have joined forces for a special tribute episode of Channel 4's The Last Leg, marking a year since the death of MP Jo Cox. Gordon Brown, John Major and David Cameron, along with Mr Blair, shared messages in memory and celebration of Ms Cox - who was shot and stabbed on June 16 last year by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair - in the extended episode, entitled The Last Leg: Re-United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Jun 10
|Anton Currywurst
|4
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC