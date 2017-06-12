Ex-PMs join Jo Cox tribute episode of Last Leg ... and Ed Balls retires his Gangnam Style

Tony Blair and three other former prime ministers have joined forces for a special tribute episode of Channel 4's The Last Leg, marking a year since the death of MP Jo Cox. Gordon Brown, John Major and David Cameron, along with Mr Blair, shared messages in memory and celebration of Ms Cox - who was shot and stabbed on June 16 last year by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair - in the extended episode, entitled The Last Leg: Re-United Kingdom.

