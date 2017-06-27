Englishman hit by speeding bus gets u...

Englishman hit by speeding bus gets up, walks into bar

10 hrs ago

The impact of the collision broke the windshield of the bus, but knocked Simon Smith clear so he did not get run over. The video is terrifying a man in Reading, England is walking down the sidewalk and never sees the bus that veers off the road and smashes into him.

