English community center finds source of funds in Dubai

A community center in southwest England has found an unlikely source of funds after reaching out to the wealthy ruler of Dubai. The Godolphin Cross Community Association announced Thursday that a donation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was enough to secure the purchase of a former Methodist chapel for the town's new community center building.

Chicago, IL

