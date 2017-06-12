Ed Balls and Michael Gove join togeth...

Ed Balls and Michael Gove join together in sketch for The Last Leg

Ed Balls and Michael Gove will take an awkward ride in a "lift of reconciliation" in a comedy sketch for The Last Leg. The former Labour MP and the newly appointed Environment Secretary are just two of the people from the worlds of show business and politics taking part in the special two-hour episode of the Channel 4 show, which was inspired by late MP Jo Cox.

