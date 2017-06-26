DUP backs deal to support minority Co...

DUP backs deal to support minority Conservative government

16 hrs ago

After talks at No 10 between Theresa May and DUP leader Arlene Foster, the pair hailed the agreement between the two parties. A deal for the DUP to prop up the Tory government has been signed by chief whip Gavin Williamson and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson pic.twitter.com/Nsa8xFcvxp The Prime Minister said the DUP and the Tories "share many values" and the agreement was "a very good one".

Chicago, IL

