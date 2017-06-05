Dugdale handed Labour polling boost a...

Dugdale handed Labour polling boost ahead of Scottish leaders debate

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Labour has gained ground in Scotland in the final stretch of General Election campaigning, according to the latest opinion poll. Kezia Dugdale's party has 25% of the vote, behind the Tories on 26% and the SNP on 43%, the YouGov survey for The Times newspaper indicates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Mon sure as 1
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show Jun 4 Do tell 1
News President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr... Jun 3 Only the TRUTH 4
News Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi... Jun 2 Jewish Pete 1
News CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La... May 26 Food farts 4
News ISIS video catches attention of security in Las... May 25 Wake Up 1
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester May 25 vuk 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC