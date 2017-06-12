Documentary shows hospital coping with terror attack aftermath
A new documentary will show a London hospital coping with the immediate aftermath of the Westminster terror attack - including the moment killer Khalid Masood arrived by stretcher. Five people died in the rampage, which saw Masood drive at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.
