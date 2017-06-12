Diverse London neighborhood unites in fire aftermath

Yet it's also home to some of the capital's poorest, most ethnically diverse neighborhoods - including the one where an apartment block went up in flames this week, leaving at least 17 dead and whole families missing. The shock of that tragedy, the worst of its kind London has seen in decades, has mobilized residents to set aside the extreme inequalities of the borough and come together in an outpouring of grief and support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.