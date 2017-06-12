Disappeared' teacher's killers cut of...

Disappeared' teacher's killers cut off life of wholesome qualities, says bishop

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

Republicans who murdered and secretly buried a Co Down teacher more than 30 years ago snuffed out a life of many wholesome qualities, his funeral has heard. Family and friends of Seamus Ruddy - a "Disappeared" victim of the Northern Ireland Troubles whose remains were recovered in a French forest last month - finally got the chance to say farewell at the service in his home city of Newry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 4
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC