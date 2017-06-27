Diesel the dog has emergency surgery ...

Diesel the dog has emergency surgery after swallowing baby's bottle teat

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

An X-ray showed the greedy dog had wolfed down the teat which belonged to owner Paula Balint's baby grandson. Ms Balint, 40, said: "The vets said they would need to do some X-rays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 22 min ROG 30
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 4 hr michael flynn tr... 6
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 11 hr huntcoyotes 180
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Jun 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 78
News Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on... Jun 24 Anthropology 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC