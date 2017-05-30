Dean Eastwood charged with series of sex offences following incidents ...
Police in Norwich have charged a 28-year-old man with a series of sex offences following incidents near the University of East Anglia . Dean Eastwood, of Ladbrooke Close in Diss, was charged with two counts of sexual touching and one count of outraging public decency.
