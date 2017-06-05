'Dead woman walking': UK Prime Minist...

'Dead woman walking': UK Prime Minister Theresa May clings to power

Read more: YourErie

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was clinging to power by her political fingertips on Sunday after losing her parliamentary majority in last Thursday's election, as an agreement with the minority Democratic Unionist Party that would keep the Conservatives in power was still not finalized. May's co-chiefs of staff, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, handed in their resignations on Saturday following the disastrous election.

Chicago, IL

