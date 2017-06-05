'Dead woman walking': UK Prime Minister Theresa May clings to power
UK Prime Minister Theresa May was clinging to power by her political fingertips on Sunday after losing her parliamentary majority in last Thursday's election, as an agreement with the minority Democratic Unionist Party that would keep the Conservatives in power was still not finalized. May's co-chiefs of staff, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, handed in their resignations on Saturday following the disastrous election.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Sat
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Sat
|Anton Currywurst
|5
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Fri
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Jun 3
|Only the TRUTH
|4
