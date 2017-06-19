County News: Man in hospital after lo...

County News: Man in hospital after lorry collides with house

A man has been left with serious injuries after his lorry collided with the front of a house in a Sussex village on Saturday afternoon . It involved a black Volkswagen, a white 7.5 ton DAF lorry and a black Audi A3 sport, resulting in the lorry crashing into a semi-detached cottage and damaging it structurally, added police.

Chicago, IL

